Betty WillisJuly 10, 1942 - Nov. 1, 2019Betty Jo Vaughan Willis, 77, of Waco, Texas, went to be with Jesus on November 1, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, November 8, 2019, at Crestview Church of Christ, with Scott Talley and Jordon Hubbard officiating. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, November 7, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home. Interment will be at Thornton Cemetery, Thornton, Texas.Betty was born in Fresno, California in 1942 to Jo and Woodrow Vaughan. After the family relocated to Texas, they settled in Waco, where she attended school. Betty was very intelligent, graduating with honors from both Waco High School and Abilene Christian University, graduating in three years. It was at Abilene Christian where she met Robert K. (Ken) Willis and they were married on January 25, 1964. They were married for almost 56 Years.Betty and Ken were blessed through adoption to have join the family their daughters, Staci Lynn (1968) and Julie Beth (1973). Betty loved her family dearly.Betty's passion for learning carried over to her many years of teaching in the public schools of Tyler, Waco and Crawford. She ultimately retired from teaching to help Ken in his financial services business in which she held both securities and life insurance licenses.Betty loved her Lord and was active in the church. She was deeply faithful; and at Crestview she taught Bible classes and helped organize Wednesday night meals. She was fluent in sign language and served as the co-leader in the Deaf Ministry. For many years, she, along with Ken, served as a co-leader for the Communion to Shut-ins Ministry. Betty and Ken also led small group study classes. She led the FriendSpeak program and gained close personal relationships with her international students. She held a special place in her heart for the ministry efforts in Croatia.She was preceded in death by her parents.She is survived by her husband; two daughters, Staci Lynn Willis of Waco and Julie Beth Hill and husband, Steve, of Amarillo; four beloved granddaughters: Libby Lynn Hill, Sophie Jo Hill, Molli Jean Hill, and Demi Claire Hill, all of Amarillo; and two brothers, Val Vaughan of College Station and Ray Vaughan of Waco; along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.Special thanks to numerous caregivers from Right at Home, Regent Care Center and Interim Health Care Hospice.In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Croatia for Christ (in care of Crestview Church of Christ) or the Deaf Ministry at Crestview Church of Christ.
+1
+1
Tags
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.