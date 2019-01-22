Vicki WilliamsonDec. 12, 1959 - Jan. 18, 2019Vicki Williamson, 59, of China Spring, died peacefully Friday, January 18, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, January 22, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Robinson.Vicki was born December 12, 1959, in San Marcos, Texas, to Dorothy and Jack Williamson. She attended San Marcos schools and graduated from San Marcos High School in 1977. She loved spending time with her family and friends.She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; brother, Scotty Williamson; and brother-in-law, Dwayne Densman.She is survived by David Hammons; daughter, Alecia Basey; son, Guy Basey of Waco; two grandchildren, Jordyn and Jenna Taylor of China Spring, who she loved and lived for. She is also survived by her brother, Ron Williamson of Woodway; sisters, Jackie Densman of Robinson and Cinda Hestilow and husband Joe of Lorena; sister-in-law, Suzan Williamson of San Marcos; and several nieces and nephews.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Dr. Myatt Waco Heart
Currently Open
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.