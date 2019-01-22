Vicki WilliamsonDec. 12, 1959 - Jan. 18, 2019Vicki Williamson, 59, of China Spring, died peacefully Friday, January 18, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, January 22, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Robinson.Vicki was born December 12, 1959, in San Marcos, Texas, to Dorothy and Jack Williamson. She attended San Marcos schools and graduated from San Marcos High School in 1977. She loved spending time with her family and friends.She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; brother, Scotty Williamson; and brother-in-law, Dwayne Densman.She is survived by David Hammons; daughter, Alecia Basey; son, Guy Basey of Waco; two grandchildren, Jordyn and Jenna Taylor of China Spring, who she loved and lived for. She is also survived by her brother, Ron Williamson of Woodway; sisters, Jackie Densman of Robinson and Cinda Hestilow and husband Joe of Lorena; sister-in-law, Suzan Williamson of San Marcos; and several nieces and nephews.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

