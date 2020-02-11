Julia M. WilliamsonDecember 21, 1943 - February 7, 2020Julia M. (Magerko) Lauritzen Williamson, 76, of Chalk Bluff, TX, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020. Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Wednesday, February 12, at Lake Shore Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Moore Cemetery in Chalk Bluff. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, February 11 at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend, in Waco.Julia was born in New York City, NY, on December 21, 1943, to Stephen and Julia (Haverlitz) Magerko. She married Karl D. Lauritzen in 1961 and had three children, Karl D. Lauritzen Jr. and his wife Dora of Waco, TX, Deb Ann Lauritzen of Indepenence, MO, and Kevin Daniel Lauritzen of Maryland.While living in the town of Newburgh, NY, Julie was a Girl Scout leader, Den Mother for the Cub Scouts, member of the PTA of Plattekill Elementary School, the Wallkill Middle School and the Walkill Little League. In addition, she volunteered at St. Luke's Hospital for a number of years. She worked for W.A. Volpe Insurance Adjusters.She married Julio "Bill" J. Williamson in 1980 and moved to Tulsa, OK, where she worked for the Bryce Insurance Agency and Hanover/Tulsa Insurance Company. She attended Tulsa Jr. College for business and computer courses which she valued. Back in New York, in 1993, she worked for John J. Lease Realtors.She and Bill moved to Chalk Bluff (Waco), TX, in 2005, where she worked for Heart of Texas MHMR, Alliance Bank, Kent Mill & Supply, and John W. McAnally, PC. She fostered several dogs for the Humane Society and was secretary for the HOT Dog Park in Waco.Julia was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; her parents; brother, Stephen Magerko; grandson, Sean Lauritzen; and Katherine A. Lauritzen whom she thought of as a mother. She will be met at the Rainbow Bridge by Skipper, Wendy, Sugar, and Shadow.She is survived by her children; grandchildren, Jon Henderson (Melissa) of McKinney, TX, Jeremy Caddell (Thy) of San Diego, CA, Katherine Wilson (Bret) of Kansas City, MO, Kevin and Marc Lauritzen of New York, and god-daughter, Georgine Muc of Richmond, VA and partner, Maribeth O'Reilly. She leaves her great-grandchildren, Eli and Kayli Henderson, Logan and Remy Caddell, Grady Wilson, Emily, Evelyn, Ethan, Leah, Nathaniel, and Lauren Rusu of Waco, TX; and extended grandchildren, Donye Flores and Prince Alexander Bernal of Waco, TX. Her extremely close friends whom she loved and admired, Sue and Dave Young of Newburgh, NY, Pam and Jerry Chasin of Parker, CO, June Muc of CT, and Jalna Oliver of Tulsa, OK.PLEASE- in lieu of flowers, make donations in memory to Humane Society of Central Texas and Elm Mott Volunteer Fire Department, Elm Mott, TX. Thank you so much, from Julia.Some things she tried to live by: Never say never. No one takes care of you, but you. Do with what you have. REMEMBER: "The bond that links your true family is not one of blood, but of respect and joy in each other's lives." by Richard Bach.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
