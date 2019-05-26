E.D. WilliamsonDec. 20, 1929 - May 24, 2019E.D. "Dickie" Williamson, 89, of Lorena, went to be with her Lord and Savior shortly after 11 p.m., May 24, 2019.She was born in Detroit, Michigan on December 20, 1929. Dickie spent most of her childhood in Jacksonville, Florida. She attended and graduated from Tulane/Mathers School of Nursing. While working at the VA hospital in Alexandria, Louisiana, she accepted an offer to go on a blind date with a handsome young military man named Jim. She invited him to go to church with her the next morning, and they were inseparable from that day forward. They married on November 21, 1953. Just ten months later their first daughter Debbie was born.Dickie worked as a nurse during those early years of marriage while Jim attended college to earn an engineering degree, also working part/time to support his family. A few years later Dickie and Jim had two more daughters, Teresa and Linda, and Dickie became a stay at home mom so that she could attend to her husband's and children's every needs, which she did so tirelessly and with love. At various times Dickie worked part-time as a nurse at various nursing homes and other healthcare facilities because of her love of people and her desire to serve them.Dickie became a Christian at an early age in life and the presence of Christ in her life served as her guide for living each and every day. During the years she was raising her daughters she taught Sunday School, worked in Vacation Bible School, and provided numerous meals for those in need. Once her children were grown she became active in Bible Study Fellowship and served as a leader. While living in Malaysia where Jim worked late in his career, she was involved in volunteer work at a local orphanage. Dickie never smiled as big or looked as happy as when she had a little baby or toddler in her arms! After Jim's retirement, Dickie and Jim settled in Lorena in 1993 and became active members of First Baptist Church of Lorena. Dickie was sometimes known as a woman who asked many questions! This was always born out of her genuine concern and interest in other people. In her later years when she was helped by many caregivers, she always wanted to know what was going on in their lives and if their kids were happy and healthy and doing well. She was truly a woman who put others before herself, and her family and friends were blessed by her love and unselfish giving nature. Dickie was predeceased by her husband, of more than 60 years, Jim Williamson; father and stepmother, John and Mary Dickerson; mother, Lillian Eargle; brothers, John Dickerson and Bill Dickerson; and beloved grandson, Barrett Minor.Dickie is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and David Dey; daughter and son-in-law, Teresa and Mark Minor; and her daughter, Linda Zust. She is also survived by six grandsons, Jamie Pappas, Brady Minor and wife, Alyssa, Michael Zust and wife, Jasmine, Jason Zust, Alexander Zust, and Kevin Zust; and five great-grandchildren, Jackson Minor, Ella Pappas, and Lyla, Liam, and Palmer Minor. Dickie is also survived by her "adopted" family, Wendy and Dan Miller and their sons, Nathan and Joshua.We would like to thank many of mom's dear friends who provided so much support to our mom as well as to us during her final months and days. We would also like to thank Teresa's numerous friends that loved on our mom and us during this time.Visitation is planned at 1:00 p.m., Monday, May 27, at First Baptist Church of Lorena. A memorial service will follow at 2:00 p.m.In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to First Baptist Church of Lorena that she loved and continued to support even once she was physically unable to attend.You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
