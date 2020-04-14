Anna Lee Williamson Nov. 6, 1934 - April 4, 2020 Anna Lee Williamson, 85, died Saturday, April 4, 2020, in Round Rock, Texas after a brief illness. Ann was born on November 6. 1934 in St. Louis, Missouri and was a long time resident of Waco. She was a loving and nurturing wife, mother and grandmother. Ann was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Curtis Williamson; and son, Steve Williamson. Ann is survived by her son, Matt Williamson and his wife, Bonna; and grandson Joshua and his, wife, Alex, all of Round Rock, Texas. In respect of Ann's wishes, no service is planned.

To plant a tree in memory of Anna Williamson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries