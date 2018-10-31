Terry WilliamsDec. 25, 1951 - Oct. 22, 2018Terry Williams, 66, of Waco, passed away at her home on October 22, 2018. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, November 3, 2018, at Waco Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel. Celebration of Life to follow memorial services at VFW Post #6008 Hewitt, Texas.Terry was born in Waco, Texas, to Pat and Vala Dee Shofner. She married the love of her life, David Williams in 2005.She retired from Central Texas Neurological Association in 2016 to spend time with her husband and grandchildren.Terry was preceded in death by her sister, Merry Pat Granger; parents, Pat and Vala Dee Shofner; and husband, David Williams.Terry is survived by her daughter, Randee Glover and husband, Rex Glover; step-daughter, Tiffany McFarland and husband, Ernest McFarland; step-son, Chris Williams and wife, Jill Williams; grandchildren, Raylee Jo Glover, Rhylee Glover, Braxton McFarland and Teagan McFarland; brother, Sandy Shofner and wife, Marsha Shofner; numerous nieces and nephews and her very best friend, Barbara Bradshaw.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.