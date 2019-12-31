Suzanne Catherine WilliamsMarch 8, 1939 - Dec. 27, 2019Suzanne Catherine (Francis) Williams, age 80, passed away suddenly Friday, December 27, 2019 in Corpus Christi, Texas. Graveside service at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 31, at Carolina Cemetery Lott, Texas. Everyone is welcomed to lunch following the service at the Chilton Volunteer Fire Department.

