Dr. Stephen L. WilliamsJune 30, 1948 - July 31, 2018Dr. Stephen L. Williams, 70, died Tuesday, July 31, 2018 in Waco.Visitation will be held 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Thursday, August 2, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend Drive, in Waco. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, August 3, 2018, at Oakwood Cemetery, 2124 South 5th Street, in Waco with Rev. Curtis Holland officiating.Steve was born, June 30, 1948, in Midland to Angela and Jacob L. Williams III. He was an Eagle Scout and graduated from Midland High School, received bachelor's and master's degrees in Biology and a master's degree in Museum Science from Texas Tech University. He earned his doctorate in Conservation from the University of Goteborg in Goteborg, Sweden.In the summer of 1971, he married Kathleen Dobbs. They had two children, Sarah and Jason.Steve began his career with The Museum at Texas Tech University as a collection manager and later moved to Carnegie Museum of Natural History in Pittsburgh, PA. In 1990, he returned to The Museum at Texas Tech and taught Museum Science. In 1995, he moved to The Strecker Museum, later known as The Mayborn Museum Complex, at Baylor University and taught Museum Studies. He published many research papers over the course of his career. Upon retirement in 2007, he continued to work with students when needed.Since his retirement, Steve has enjoyed traveling with his family, hunting, fishing, playing with and going on dam walks with his dog and grandkids.Steve was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 47 years; daughter, Sarah and husband, Allen Kaiser; son, Jason L. Williams and wife, Angel; grandchildren, Will, Ben, Maddie and Jon Kaiser and Julianne, Anson, Josephine and Jacqueline Williams; sisters, Kathy Buckberry and her two sons and family, and Anne and her husband, Jim Busby and their two daughters; brother, Jacob L. Williams IV; uncle, Ignatius G. Peters and his family; aunt, Sue Peters Brady and her family; and many relatives and friends.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dup15q Alliance: https://www.dup15q.org/donate.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
