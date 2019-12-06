Morris Williams, Sr.Sept. 15, 1936 - Dec. 1, 2019Morris R. Williams, Sr., age 83, passed away December 1, 2019. Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 7, 2019, at East Waco Cumberland. Burial will be at Waco Memorial.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

