Bryton Williams, Sr.May 21, 1993 - Feb. 16, 2019Services for Bryton L. Williams, Sr. will be at 12 p.m., February 21, 2019, at St. Louis Catholic Church, 2001 N. 25th, Waco. Littles - WacoSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

