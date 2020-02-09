Shelby Layne WilliamsFeb. 23, 1998 - Feb. 6, 2020Shelby Layne Williams, of China Spring, passed away at home with her family by her side on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at the age of 21 after a courageous battle with brain cancer. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, February 12, at Lake Shore Funeral Home Chapel in Waco. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, February 11, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend in Waco.Shelby was born on February 23, 1998 in Waco to Joe Williams and Robyn Williams. She graduated from China Spring High School in 2016. She played softball and was on the golf team. She attended Sam Houston State University for a semester before her diagnosis in October 2016. Shelby continued to take college classes at MCC even while receiving treatment. One of Shelby's favorite things to do was to travel and see the world. She was blessed to have taken some special trips with her family and her friends throughout her life. Shelby was truly a beautiful person, both inside and out. She was happiest when spending time with her friends, her family, and her dog, Zane. She loved life, loved God, and loved her friends. She was generous and kind, a great daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She was a fighter. She never gave up. She was #ShelbyStrong. She touched many lives during her 21 short years and will be missed dearly, but never forgotten.She was preceded in death by her grandparents; Linda VanDenBerg of Waco, and Billy Joe and Mary Williams of Donie.She is survived by her parents, Joe and Robyn Williams of China Spring; siblings, Haylee Williams of China Spring, Whitney Sisk and husband, Jonathan, of Georgetown, Jake Williams and wife, Lindsey, of Valley Mills. and Tye Williams of Waco; nieces and nephews, Connor, Logan, Landry (and soon-to-arrive Aubrey Layne) Sisk of Georgetown. and Brynn Williams of Valley Mills; and many loving aunts, uncles, friends, and her precious Great Dane, Zane, affectionately called "Zaner" by Shelby.Pallbearers will be Jack Aydelotte, Blake Berger, Barclay Brunson, Mason George, George Gutierrez, Dylan Harralson, Braden Murphy, and Christian Truman.Memorial contributions may be made to Shelby's church- China Spring United Methodist Church, an animal rescue organization, or to children's cancer research.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
Williams, Shelby Layne
To plant a tree in memory of Shelby Williams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.