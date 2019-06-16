Scott WilliamsFeb. 16, 1962 - June 7, 2019Scott Williams, age 57, of Waco, Texas, passed away on June 7, 2019 in Waco, Texas. Memorial services will be 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 18, at the Crossroads Fellowship Church in Woodway, Texas, with The Rev. Steve Abby officiating under the direction of Foss Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Scott was born on February 16, 1962, in Texas City, Texas, to John "Waco" Williams and Peggy (Lawson) Williams. He graduated from Texas City High School and then attended Baylor University where he obtained his degree in Radio and Television. Scott worked in both radio and television, sold life and health insurance, was sales manager for National mobile home manufacturer, and expecially loved his work with the Texas Rangers Hall of Fame. He was an active member of Legacy Outfitters.Scott grew up fishing and hunting and he excelled at both. He loved sports and music. Scott was a walking encyclopedia of knowledge about music and band from his youth to the present. More than anything, Scott loved to laugh and make others laugh as well. No one who me Scott will forget his laughter or his quick wit. He was a friends to all. He especially loved his friends at Crossroads Fellowship Church.Preceded in death by his father, John "Waco" Williams; grandmother, Mabel Lawson; and nephew, Cody Williams.Survived by his daughter, Morgan Beth Dietrick and husband, Ethan; mother, Peggy Lawson Williams; brothers, Terry Gene Williams and wife, Sheri, and Dale Douglas Williams and wife, Laura; sister, Kelly Haltiner and husband, Chris; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.Please join us in remembering Scott by signing our guest book at www.fossfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
