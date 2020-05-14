Polly Williams
August 21, 1957 - May 9, 2020
Polly Leuschner Williams, age 62, of Rowlett, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020. Graveside Service will be held 11 a.m., Friday, May 15, at Gerald Cemetery near Leroy. Polly will lie-in-state from Noon to 5:00 p.m., Thursday, at Aderhold Funeral Home in West.
Polly was born August 21, 1957, in Waco, the daughter of Anton "Sam" and Nelda (Weissinger) Leuschner. She attended schools in West and was a 1975 graduate of West High School. On May 19, 1980, she was united in marriage to Gerald "Ed" Williams in Waco. Polly was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ. She and Ed owned several businesses together including Marble Life Inc., M. L. Distribution, Vapor Galleria, and VS Distribution. Polly loved people, always exuding life in every interaction. She was a vibrant and beautiful woman inside and out. There was no greater supportive wife any man could ever have, and I was blessed to have her. Polly found her joy in helping to care for her grandchildren and was known to them as a patient, playful, and always caring Nonna. She enjoyed gardening, crafting, boating, and kept an immaculate home for her family. There are no words that can describe how much she will be missed.
Polly was also preceded in death by her parents; sisters-in-law, Rhonda Leuschner, Phyllis Leuschner and Linda Williams; brother-in-law, Douglas Peatee; and parents-in-law, Fred and Geraldine Euler Williams.
Survivors include her beloved husband of 40 years, Gerald "Ed" Williams of Rowlett; a daughter, Terra Ortiz and husband, Patrick, of Dallas; grandchildren, Bella and Cruz Ortiz; brothers, Alton Leuschner and wife, Nina, Eugene Leuschner and wife, Suzanne, and Vernon Leuschner and wife, Kathy; sisters, Judy Urbanovsky and husband, Dennis, and Sandra Leuschner and Jimmy; sisters-in-law, Leda Hall and husband, Randall, and June Peatee; brothers-in-law, James Williams and wife, Jody, and Earl Williams; her dogs, Oreo, Izzy and Bolt; her cat, Jack; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fuzzy Friends and Waco Humane Society. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.
