Patricia WilliamsJan. 23, 1944 - July 18, 2018Patricia "Patty" Lewis Williams, 74, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family, Wednesday, July 18, 2018. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, August 9, at Wilkirson-Hatch Bailey Funeral Home.Patty was born, in Waco, Texas, January 23, 1944. She lived her childhood and school age years in Waco. Following her graduation from Waco High School, she attended Columbia University in Missouri for two years then returned to Waco where she completed her Bachelor of Science degree at Baylor University. On June 17, 1967, Patty married the love of her life, Bob Williams. Patty and Bob began their life together in Charleston, West Virginia, where Patty began her career as a school teacher for three years before moving to Richmond, Virginia, and then back home to Texas, where she devoted her time to her family. Patty was a loving mother to two children and adoring grandmother to three grandchildren. She was active in the Junior League of Waco, Women's Club of Waco, volunteered with the McLennan County Library, and actively supported several non-profit agencies in the Waco community. Patty was a very talented seamstress. She made all the curtains for each of their houses throughout their marriage. During their first year of marriage, Patty made personal Christmas gifts for all family members including knitted afghans and neckties. Patty knitted Bob a red sweater that year that he still wears each Christmas. Bob and Patty had a most impressive beginning to a 51-year marriage. Patty was an active lifetime member of Austin Avenue United Methodist Church. She is loved dearly and missed deeply by her family and friends.Patty Williams was preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Rosalind "Bootsie" Lewis.Survivors include her loving husband of 51 years, Bob Williams; their son and daughter and respective spouses, Tom and Mandy Williams and Meredith and Chris Gatlin; three beautiful grandchildren, Luke, Claire, and Sara; and loving companion, Molly, a Fuzzy Friends rescue. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Brazos Higher Education Authority: Williams Scholarship Fund, The McClinton Cancer Center, The Providence Foundation, Fuzzy Friends, or Austin Avenue United Methodist Church.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
