Mary WilliamsJuly 25, 1927 - Sept. 18, 2019Mary Morgan Williams, 92, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Wed., Sept. 18, 2019. She had been at Ridgecrest Retirement Center for a little over seven years. Graveside services will be at 10:30 am, Sept. 28, at Waco Memorial Park, with the Pastor David Cozart officiating. The family will have visitation and celebration of her life from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, Friday, Sept. 27, at Bellmead Funeral Home, 809 LaClede, Waco, TX.Mary was born July 25, 1927 at 1817 Summer St. in Waco, Texas, to Thomas Cary and Myrtle (Garrett) Morgan, one of six children. She graduated from Waco High School in 1944. She met Roger Williams in December 1943 at a championship football game at Munie Stadium in Waco, Texas and the courtship continued while Roger was in the Army Air Force.Mary worked at Standard Hat Works in Waco. They were married on June 28, 1946, at her parents' home at 1805 Trice after Roger was discharged from the Army Air Force. After they were married, they moved to College Station so Roger could attend Texas A&M. Mary was a homemaker while Roger was involved in the teaching field, but would assist at the school often.She was a member of Bellmead First Baptist Church for many years, active with the Keenagers at church, Red Hat Club, Meals on Wheels and the McLennan County Extension Services. Mary loved to sew and made her own clothes as well as her children's and some of her grandkids clothes. She later worked part-time in alterations at Vogue Cleaners.Mary loved to cook and made really awesome chicken and dumplings as well as deserts. After Roger finally retired, they took many adventures around the world. She was a stranger to no one and was willing to try new things. She loved to tell stories and make people laugh. Mary loved playing 42 or 84, working crossword puzzles and working jigsaw puzzles. She never met a stranger and would go out of her way to always help others, until her health started failing.She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 55 years, Roger; parents; infant brother, Thomas Arthur Morgan; brother and sister-in-law, Daniel F. and Leotia Morgan; sister and brother-in-law, Carey L. and Leonard Simpson; brother-in-law, Marvin J. Heine; and great-grandson, Jared N. Schmidtke.She is survived by her children, Cynthia and Ken Howington, of Robinson, Sheila and Ira Carpenter of Hewitt, and Roger Hinson Williams, Jr., of Bellmead; brother, Hoyt S. Morgan, of Hamilton; sister, Faye Heine, of Clifton; grandchildren, Lee and Jennifer Howington of Cleburne, Dawn and Jeff Schmidtke, of Papillion, NE, Faith and Heath Parker, of Alvarado, Wesley Carpenter, of Omaha, NE, Timothy and Jennifer Carpenter, of Woodway; great-grandchildren, Kylee and Kaden Howington of Cleburne, Ryan, John, Reagan and Grayson Schmidtke, of Papillion, NE, and Alicia, Kirsten and Ty Parker, of Alvarado; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Thanks to all the nurses and staff at Ridgecrest for their compassionate care for her. Thanks also to the staff of Providence Hospice and Interim Hospice for their compassionate care of Mom.Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association (710N.64th St., Waco, Texas 76710) or charity of your choice.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.
