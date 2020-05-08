Lucille Williams

Nov. 18, 1942 - April 25, 2020

Lucille Williams passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., Friday, May 8, at Serenity Life Celebrations, 112 S. 35th St., in Waco. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 9, at Good Samaritan Baptist Church, 1300 Faulkner Lane, in Waco.

