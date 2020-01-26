Lucille Stone WilliamsMarch 18, 1921 - Jan 24, 2020Lucille Stone Williams was born March 18, 1921, and was the only child of George W. and Winnie Rodgers Stone. She passed from this life to be with the Lord on January 24 at the age of 98. She married J. S. Williams of Otto, Texas in August, 1937, and they had two children, Jimmy R. Williams and Linda Williams Garner. She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by son, Jimmy Williams and wife, Pamela of Lott; daughter, Linda Garner of College Station; granddaughters, Lisa Williams Hull of Woodway and Monica Williams Collier of Austin, five great-grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren. Lucille graduated from Marlin High School in 1937 and worked as a teacher at Eureka and Criswell Schools. Later, she entered the insurance field and opened Lucille Williams Insurance Company in Marlin. She also owned and operated Lucille Williams Real Estate and Heritage Antiques.Lucille was a lifelong resident of Marlin before relocating to the Elmcroft at Cottonwood in Temple in 2009. Most recently, she resided at Luvida Memory Care in Belton. She was a tireless worker in the community where she chartered the Old Homes Club, participated annually in the Christmas Homes Tour, supported the Youth Fair and Market on Main Street, and organized many activities benefitting both Marlin and Falls County. In 2002, the Chamber of Commerce honored Lucille with the Parrish/Goddard Lifetime Achievement Award. In 2014, the Lucille Williams Pavilion in Marlin was dedicated in her honor. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church in Marlin.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Criswell Cemetery Association, McClannahan Cemetery Association, or First Baptist Church or Marlin, TX.Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., on Monday, January 27, at Adams Funeral Home in Marlin, Texas. A service will be conducted at The First Baptist Church in Marlin at 10 a.m., on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Burial will follow immediately in Hillcrest Cemetery in Marlin.
Williams, Lucille Stone
Service information
Jan 28
Funeral Service
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
10:00AM
10:00AM
First Baptist Church
309 Coleman St
Marlin, TX 76661
309 Coleman St
Marlin, TX 76661
