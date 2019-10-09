Katherine WilliamsApril 17, 1926 - Oct. 7, 2019Katherine Williams, 93, of Waco, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019. Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, October 10, at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Boulevard, Waco, TX 76710. A one-hour visitation will precede the service. After the service, there will be a reception at Central United Methodist Church in Waco. Private burial will follow at Mustang Prairie Cemetery in Falls County.Katherine was born April 17, 1926 to Clide and Reva Pamplin Williams in Mustang Prairie near the town of Kosse, Texas. Katherine graduated from Kosse High School with honors in 1943. After graduation she moved to Waco and worked for the Campus Grill while attending business school. After successfully completing her studies, she worked (among other businesses) for Nuckols Cathey Air Conditioning for 10 years. She later went to work for American Income Life in the Actuarial Department and Claims Department. She retired in 2001 after 42 years of service.Katherine was a faithful member of the Central United Methodist Church and the Willing Workers/Galilean Sunday School Class. One of her many gifts was visiting friends in nursing homes.Katherine was an avid reader her entire life with a keen sense of humor. She had many life-long friends whom she counted as a blessing.She was preceded in death by her parents, Clide Barclay Williams and Reva Virginia Williams; and brothers, Blaine Williams and Virge H. Williams.She is survived by her sister, Audrey Streetman of Oklahoma City; sister-in-law, Carolyn Williams of Arlington; and numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly and thought of as her own. She was just Sis to everyone – she will be missed by all.The family would like to thank Eva Cruz for her dedication to Katherine's care over the last year as well as the Texas Home Health Hospice team who cared for her.Memorials may be made to the Mustang Prairie Cemetery Association, c/o Jeanne Wierzbicki, treasurer, 246 County Line 269, Kosse, TX 76643.Share a memory or sent a message to her family at www.oakcrestwaco.com.
