Karon WilliamsOct. 26, 1961 - Nov. 29, 2019Karon Williams, 58, passed away on Friday, November 29 2019. Memorial service will be 11 am, Saturday, December 7, at Cole Funeral Home in McGregor, Texas with Rev. Mickey Fugitt officiating.Karon was born on October 26, 1961, in Olathe, Kansas, to E.L. Carpenter and Ollie Fay (Koonsman) Carpenter. She grew up in Mother Neff Park, graduated from Oglesby High School in 1980, attended McLennan Community College, earned her pharmacy certifications, and was a pharmacy tech. Karon married Robert H. Williams on April 30, 1983. She loved the outdoors, animals, and was a Lady Bears enthusiast. Karon had an infectious laugh that will always be remembered.Preceding Karon in death were her parents, E.L. and Ollie Faye Carpenter.Survivors include husband, Robert Williams; brothers, Dwayne Keith Carpenter, Charles B. Williams and wife, Melissa, and pencer P. Williams and wife, Jeanie; sisters, Debra S. Carpenter Retzlaff and husband, Ronnie, Sylvia E. Graves and husband, Pat; and numerous nieces and nephews who loved Karon.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The American Cancer Society, online https://donate3.cancer.org/ by mail ACS CAN, P.O. Box 720295, Oklahoma City, OK 73172-0295, or by phone (202) 661-5700 and selecting option 3.

