Eric Williams, Jr.July 8, 1991 - Dec. 29, 2019Eric Lavelle Williams Jr, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, January 17, at Serenity Life Celebrations, 112 S. 35th St., in Waco. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, January 18, at Victorious Life Church, 7459 Interstate 35 S, in Waco.You may leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.slcwaco.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Williams Jr. Eric as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

