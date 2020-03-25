Claud Williams, Jr. April 1, 1931 - March 19, 2020 Claud Williams, Jr., 88, of Lacy Lakeview, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, surrounded by his family. Private funeral services are scheduled at Lake Shore Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Waco Memorial Park. Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com

