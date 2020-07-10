Joe Williams May 17, 1954 - June 26, 2020 Joe Ann Williams passed away Friday, June 26, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, July 10, at Union Baptist District Association Tabernacle. The services will be live streamed on www.facebook.com/serenitylife.celebrations You may leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.slcwaco.com.
Service information
Jul 10
Celebration of Life
Friday, July 10, 2020
10:00AM
10:00AM
Union Baptist District Association
1829 SH-340 Loop
Waco, TX 76705
1829 SH-340 Loop
Waco, TX 76705
