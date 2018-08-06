Jim WilliamsSept. 5,1930 - August 3,2018Jim "Bob" Williams was born in Rogers, Texas, September 5, 1930, to Fred Elbert Williams and Jimmie Ethel Davenport Williams. After a brief illness he passed away, August 3, 2018.Upon the completion of High School, Bob inlisted into the United States Navy, serving four years during the Korean War. He retired in 1994 as a Civil Servant at Ft. Hood, Texas.He is survived by his wife, Patsy Jo Williams; son, Paul and wife, Celina Williams; son, Chris and wife, Wendy Williams; daughter, Cathy Howard; grandchildren include, Sarah and husband, Alan Prater, Claire Williams, Lauren Howard, and Kieran Williams; great-grandchildren include, MaKenna Howard and Penny Prater.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Scott and White Hospice or the charity of your choice in his memory.We would like to take this time to extend our heartfelt thanks to the wonderful Scott and White Hospice nursing staff for their excellent care and assistance during his illness.A Celebration of Life will be held and announced at a later date. The online guestbook is available at www.oakcrestwaco.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
