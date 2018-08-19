Jim Bob WilliamsSept. 5, 1930 - Aug. 3, 2018The family of Jim Bob Williams cordially invites his friends to a Celebration of Life from 2 to 4 p.m., Saturday, August 25, 2018, at Poppa Rollo's Pizza, 1201 Hewitt Drive #214. Jim Bob will be remembered with exciting stories and wonderful fellowship, just as he would have wanted.The online guestbook is available at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.