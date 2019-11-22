James WilliamsMay 14, 1956 - Nov. 13, 2019James Kevin Williams, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Visitation will be held from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m., Friday, November 22, at Serenity Life Celebrations, 112 S. 35th St., in Waco. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 23, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 315 Cleveland Avenue, in McGregor.You may leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.slcwaco.com.

