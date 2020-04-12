Charlcye Williams Sept. 3, 1948 - April 8, 2020 Charlcye Darlene Williams, 71, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020. The family will have a private service at Lorena Cemetery. Darlene was born September 3, 1948, in Waco, TX, to Charlie and Lucille Tindell Kophal. She married Lewis Williams June 10, 1967. Darlene worked at Texas Farm Bureau, retiring after 32 years. She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings. Darlene is survived by her husband, Lewis Williams; sons, Kevin Williams and wife, Kasey, their children, Travis and Tanner Williams; and Jeffrey Williams and fiancé, Crystal Reneau, and their children, Shelby and Wyatt Williams, and Jake and Lacy Reneau; and stepson, Paul Williams. Online guestbook www.pecangrove.com.
