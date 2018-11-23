Bryan WilliamsNov. 26, 1960 - Oct. 5, 2018Mr. Bryan Allan Williams, of Comayaguela, Honduras, was born on November 26, 1960 in Waco, Texas, to Suzanne Catherine (Francis) Williams and the late Bobby Marion Williams who passed away, at age 57, October 6, 2018, in Tegucigalpa Honduras. Bryan graduated from Mart High School. From 1981 to 1986, Bryan served in the Coast Guard.Bryan is survived by his sons, Brett Williams and wife, Chelsea, and Allan Williams and wife, Gabrielle; daughter, Ryann Masterson and husband, Timmy; brothers, John Williams and Trey Williams; sister, Krisanne Williams; and grandchildren, Paisley Gibson, Lily Williams, and Declan Masterson.Friends and family can pay their respects at the graveside service at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 24, at Carolina Cemetery Lott, Texas. A meal will be reception meal at the Cowboy Church afterward. Adams Funeral Home is handling arrangements, 129 Coleman Street, Marlin, Texas 254-803-3526.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
