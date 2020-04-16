Bill George Williams
September 16, 1934 - Easter Sunday April 12, 2020
"In these uncertain times and because of the lockdown, the family is unable to have a church service. Dr. Williams did not want a long obituary, but this takes the place of the service."
Dr. Bill George Williams, "Poppa Bill," was one of the best that ever was. Born on September 16, 1934, in Waco, Texas, to Rubie and Leonard Williams, Bill was handsome, smart, athletic, stylish, quick-witted, and wise. The youngest of four, Bill was raised in large part by his beloved older sister, Betty Jane (BJ), ten years his senior. After excelling at high school football, Bill graduated from San Antonio College, then Texas Chiropractic College, where he became a Doctor of Chiropractic, a gift he would share with the world until three weeks ago.
One afternoon in San Antonio, while practicing his lifelong talent of piano, which he played by ear, Bill's notes attracted the attention and heart of Miss San Antonio and the love of his life, Shirley Kay Benke. Following their early married years in San Antonio, Shirley and Bill would move to Waco to open his practice and start their family together. They would have celebrated 65 years of marriage August 27, 2020.
For over 60 years, Dr. Williams treated thousands of patients, who were also his friends whom he dearly loved, his healing hands restoring quality of life to countless Central Texans. Dr. Williams loved his patient community and the comradeship of his practice, always making time to catch up with each patient before treatment. Professional and peer respect led to Dr. Williams' appointment, by two separate Texas Governors, to the Texas Board of Chiropractic Examiners. Dr. Williams served as President of the Board of Examiners for the Texas Chiropractic Association. In this capacity, he advocated before the Texas legislature for insurance equality. As President of the Texas Chiropractic Board of Examiners, Dr. Williams also served on the American Board of Chiropractic Examiners. Additionally, Dr. Williams served on the governing board of Texas Chiropractic College. His accomplishments in these efforts will continue to benefit the chiropractic profession in perpetuity.
Bill's life work was not to be confined to health and wellness, his entrepreneurial spirit leading him as a founder into two successful international companies, Cafe Quick Enterprises and Natural Shrimp, Inc, a publicly traded company. Long-term best friend and business partner, Gerald Easterling, participated in all business endeavors with Bill. Bill, along with Gerald Easterling, Tom Untermeyer and brothers, Steve and Jack Walker, attorney and CPA, were founders and board members of the original Natural Shrimp Holdings Company. Founding Natural Shrimp Holdings, Bill, along with Gerald Easterling and Tom Untermeyer, worked as close business colleagues for over 15 years with Dr. Paraic Mulgrew of San Antonio and Tim Hollaway, retired CEO of Baptist Community Services in Amarillo. Bill Delgado, current CFO of Natural Shrimp Inc. and European business partner Bjorn Aspeim of Norway, were close Natural Shrimp, Inc. business colleagues. Brothers Raymon and Andreas Preuss of Hamburg, Germany, were original and long-term European business partners in Cafe Quick Enterprises.
Never one to complain, Poppa Bill took care of his life. He was orderly, punctual, pleasant, and responsible, all personality traits that would bolster his parallel careers. For over 25 years, Bill cherished his weekly tennis matches with Walter and Lawrence Lacy, Jim Hawkins, Bill Kelly, and John Gilliam. Business and a passion for travel would take Shirley and Bill around the world, but they always loved New York, where after accepting an invitation to join the NYC Metropolitan Club at 5th and 60th, Bill maintained membership until his passing. Shirley and Bill presented their daughter, Susan, at the NYC International Ball and enjoyed participating in all three of their granddaughters' NYC Debutante presentations. Shirley and Bill loved to dance and most often were the first couple on the dance floor. Shirley and Bill continued to make regular NYC trips with colleagues and family throughout their married lives.
Despite his success as a doctor and businessman, Bill's true passion was his family. He would always enthusiastically greet his family and friends with a cheerful attitude and big smile. Through intention, Bill was joyful and engaged in life. He cherished his family more than anything in the world. Family was Bill's motivation for life. It was important to him to enjoy special moments with the people he loved most. He created many family traditions, from Sunday lunches after St. Paul's with family at the beautiful home he built with Shirley, where he would play the piano for everyone and offer champagne toasts, to taking his family to Old Warsaw in Dallas and New York City to celebrate big life events. Bill loved having the family together.
You would never catch Poppa Bill whining about life or the things wrong with the world. Bill's conversation centered on business ventures and world ideas, but he was most interested in what YOU were doing. He was quick to support whatever good ideas his family had and would always say, "That's a clever idea. You are smart to do that!" He valued his blessings and always prioritized his family. Shirley and Bill are the picture-perfect love story. Bill's last words were "I love you" to Shirley and he blew her a kiss. She was with him at his side when he passed. They are the perfect example of true love and their daughters, Sharron Cutbirth (Steve), Susan Miller (Jeff) and Mary Ann Williams; their grandchildren, Catherine Powers (Willie), Caroline Hobby (Michael), Blaise Miller, and Pierce Miller (with whom he shares the same September 16th birthday); their great-grandchildren, Genevieve Powers and Sunny Hobby, and BJ's children, Steve, Chris, and Bill (Poppa Bill's namesake) Dalrymple, and their families, remain grateful for Bill's life and his legacy.
The family would like to thank Bluebonnet Health Services for the amazing love and support helping to transition, specifically Holley and Mark Walsh, and Visiting Angels.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal School or Keep Waco Beautiful.
Poppa Bill was one of a kind. He ran a great race and he will be missed beyond measure.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.