July 11, 1946 - Feb. 27, 2020 Betty K. Williams; Beloved wife, mother, grandma, sister, daughter, and friend. Services: Celebration of Life at 1 p.m., Tuesday, March 17, at Church of The Open Door, Waco. Please visit www.wacofhmp.com for full obituary. Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Service information
Mar 17
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Church of the Open Door
900 TX-340 Loop
Waco, TX 76705
900 TX-340 Loop
Waco, TX 76705
