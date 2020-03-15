July 11, 1946 - Feb. 27, 2020 Betty K. Williams; Beloved wife, mother, grandma, sister, daughter, and friend. Services: Celebration of Life at 1 p.m., Tuesday, March 17, at Church of The Open Door, Waco. Please visit www.wacofhmp.com for full obituary. Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Service information

Mar 17
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
1:00PM
Church of the Open Door
900 TX-340 Loop
Waco, TX 76705
