Arthur R. WilliamsFeb. 2, 1930 - Aug. 16, 2019Arthur Roscoe Williams, 89, of Elm Mott, went home to be with his Heavenly Father, Friday, August 16, 2019. Services will be 1:00 p.m., Friday, August 23, at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel, with Joe Peebles officiating. Burial will be at Rosemound Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, August 22, at the funeral home.Arthur was born February 2, 1930, in Waco, to Emmitt and Virginia Williams. He attended Waco High School, worked at General Tire for 21 years and L.L. Sams & Sons Church Furniture. Arthur was a member of Silver Maple Chapel Church, was a little league baseball coach for 15 years, and was a fun loving person who never met a stranger.He was preceded in death by his parents; two wives; brothers, Floyd and James Williams; sister, Mary Williams; and grandson, Charles.Survivors include his sons, Larry Williams and wife, Beverly, Rickey Williams, Robert Williams and wife, Stacy, Danny Darr and wife, Barbara, Steve Darr, Jonathan Hoffman and wife, Misty, and Bruce Hoffman; daughters, Susan Williams and husband, Tony Perez, Cindy Flores and husband, Jose, Terrie Richie and husband, David, and Kathy Felkner and husband, Larry; 25 grandchildren; and 33 great-grandchildren.Donations may be made to Silver Maple Chapel Church, 1370 W. Moonlight Dr. Waco, TX 76706.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

