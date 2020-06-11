Edward William Ball III

Sept. 15, 1973 - June 7, 2020

Edward "Eddie" Ball III was born September 15, 1973, to Susan and Edward William Ball II, and passed away June 7, 2020. Services are pending. Eddie was loved by many and will be truly missed. Eddie enjoyed riding his motorcycle. He had the best sense of humor and could make anyone laugh. Eddie was also a talented artist and musician.

Eddie is survived by his father, Edward William Ball II; wife, Charley Ball; children, Eric Ball, Edward William IV, Brittany Nichols and her fiancé, Randall Hooper; sisters, Angela Ball and Andrea Ball; grandsons, Bentley Fuentes and Beau Hoope; niece, Hayleigh Hyde and Nephews Jamie Hyde, Andrew Guerra, and his fiancée, Linzi Bagby. Eddie is also survived by a host of family and friends.

Eddie is preceded in death by his mother, Suzan Ball.

