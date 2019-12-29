Terry WillhiteJan. 7, 1961 - Dec. 24, 2019Terry Lisa McGuire Willhite, 58, of Marlin, passed from this life into the loving arms of Jesus December 24, 2019.Her family and friends are invited to remember her big smile at a graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., January 11, 2020, at Stranger Cemetery, in Stranger, Texas.Terry was born January 7, 1961 to John William "Bill" and Jo Ann Hancock McGuire.She always wanted to be a nurse. She worked as a nurse's aide in high school, acquired her LVN in 1980, her RN in 2003, and graduated Summa Cum Laude from Texas Tech in 2011 with her BSN.Terry is survived by her children, Cody Lennard Willhite and Kayla Ranee McGuire; parents, Bill and Jo Ann McGuire; sisters, Tracy McGuire and husband, Jackie Afinowicz and Carol McGuire Stevens and husband, Charles; nephew, Nicholas Stevens and wife, Lindsey; and great-niece, Charlie Grace Stevens.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Terry's name to the Breast Cancer division of the American Cancer Society.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
