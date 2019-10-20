Sally A. WillettJune 22, 1946 - Oct. 15, 2019Sally Ann Willett, of Lorena, Texas, was born on June 22, 1946 and entered her eternal home on October 15, 2019. Sally loved and served her Lord Jesus her entire life. He gave her a heart for people and she always put others before herself. He especially gave her a heart for children. In addition to raising her own four children, she helped raise countless others in her home daycare and church service. She loved these children who called her Mama Sally and she would often fill up the church van and take them to Sunday School.On June 8, 1974, Sally went on a blind date with Jerry Willett. By June 15, 1974, she and Jerry knew that they had found the one true love they had both been looking for. After only knowing each other for one week, Jerry asked her to marry him, and on September 13, 1974 they were married and never separated for the next 45 years. Their four children gave them ten beautiful grandchildren, Sally gave her grandchildren her whole heart. She did whatever it took to make her grandchildren feel loved and if you knew Sally longer than five minutes, you knew all of their names and had seen pictures of each one of them. Sally was a longtime member of Family of Faith Church of the Nazarene and Community Fellowship Church of the Nazarene.She was preceded in death by her father, Emmitt F. Waskom; mother, Bonnie J. Waskom; brothers, E. Frank Waskom Jr., Carl J. Waskom; sister, Brenda G. Rhodes; nephew, Chris Waskom; and niece, Charlotte Moore.Sally is survived by her husband, Jerry; daughters, Karrie Horn and husband Paul, Katrina Reeves and husband Jeremy, Bonnie-Marie Eyre and husband Matthew; son, Terry Willett and wife Crystal; brothers, Curtis Waskom and wife Sandy, Johnny Waskom and wife Amy; sisters-in-law, Paula Swinburn and husband Dale, Melba Hicks, Joyce Waskom; six nephews; three nieces; nine grandsons; and one granddaughter.Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Community Fellowship Church of the Nazarene, 2001 N. Valley Mills Dr., Waco, with Pastor Judy Castro officiating. Burial will follow at 2:00 p.m., at Central Texas State Veteran's Cemetery in Killeen. The family will receive visitors 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Monday, October 21, 2019 at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.
