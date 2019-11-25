Louise WillettDec. 23, 1924 - Nov. 22, 2019Louise Willett of Groesbeck passed away Friday, November 22, 2019 at Groesbeck.Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Monday, November 25, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Mexia with Father Pius Mathew officiating. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., at Thornton City Cemetery that afternoon. Louise is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Janice Willett of Huntsville; daughters and son-in-law, Pat and Al Bielamowicz of Richardson and Neta Young of Livingston; grandchildren, Gwen Luther, Keith Bielamowicz, Jacob Willett, Jordan Anderson and husband Brandon, Julie Young, Shelly Young, Jacob Young and wife Alisha; great-grandchildren, Courtney, Graden, Trace, Jake, Jaci, Bodhi, Shannon, sister Frances Zann and numerous nieces and nephews.
