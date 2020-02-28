Willa B. Thornton
May 12, 1932 - Feb. 16, 2020
Willa B. Thornton, 87, of Waco, TX, went home to her Lord and Savior, February 16, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 29, 2020, in the Mausoleum Chapel at Waco Memorial Park.
Online guestbook and full obituary www.wacofhmp.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.