Cora Wilkinson Dec. 12, 1939 - April 16, 2020 Cora Laverne Wilkinson passed away peacefully in her home Thursday, April 16, 2020. Cora was born December 30, 1939, in Round Rock, TX, to Tillman and Bernice Brooks. She married her high school sweetheart in 1956, and they set out on a lifetime adventure filled with a deep love for family and the outdoors. Cora recognized a need to serve her community early on, beginning her career as a Records Clerk for the Waco Police Department. She went on to work for the Texas Department of Public Safety, ultimately retiring from the Texas Rangers Service, Company F Headquarters, in 1998, where she worked as an Administrative Assistant for many years. During that time, she played an integral behind-the-scene role in high profile incidents such as the Branch Davidian standoff in 1993. Preceded in death by her parents and an infant sister, she is survived by her husband, Kennith Wilkinson, Sr.; son, Kennith Wilkinson, Jr.; daughters, Vicki Griffin and Deborah Gilbert; son-in-law, Thomas Gilbert; granddaughters, Julie Griffin, Kaci Cobb, and Rebecca Kohler; grandsons, Jacob and Joseph Gilbert; and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two brothers and three sisters. Due to ongoing social restrictions, there will be no memorial service at this time, and may be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in Cora's name to the DPS Troopers Foundation or other Law Enforcement Benevolent Association of your choice. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
+1
+1
Tags
Photo Gallery
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.