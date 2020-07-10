Melissa E. Wilkins Nov. 10, 1974 - July 7, 2020 Melissa Sue Eddleman Wiley Wilkins passed away July 7, 2020. Services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 11, at River City Church, 3015 N. Robinson Dr., with Pastor Robert Nelson officiating. Burial will be 1:30 p.m. at Rosemound Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, July 10, at River City Church. Melissa was born on November 10, 1974, in Waco, Texas, to Gary Dale and Susan Eddleman. She graduated from Waco High School and worked for Patient Admitting, Registration & Referrals at Hillcrest Hospital for 20 years. On December 6, 2014, Melissa married the love of her life, James Earl Wilkins IV. She enjoyed spending time with James and their family and often made special food dishes for family get-togethers. She also liked to write and put together a booklet of the recipes she loved to make the most. Anyone who knew Melissa, knew she loved her animals. They were her babies and she gave each one a special name that matched their personality. Melissa also enjoyed designing and making craft items such as flower arrangements and bouquets. Melissa is preceded in death by her father, Gary Eddleman; and grandparents, William Ray and Iris Hudson and George W. and Mayme Eddleman. She is survived by her husband, James Earl Wilkins IV; mother, Susan Eddleman; and Tamara and James Macy, Gary Don Eddleman, Mikaela, Ty, Paris, Paisley, Madison, Liz, Zakary, Ayden, Zhander, and Channing Lamb, Koby and Alanah Eddleman. Honorary Pall Bearers will be James Earl Wilkins, III, Steve Ridgway, Layne Ridgway, Travis Ridgway, Jim Macy, Zakary Lamb, and Koby Eddleman. In lieu of flowers, the family would like for you to donate to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation or the charity of your choice. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
