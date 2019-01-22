Mary S. WilkinsOctober 21,1949 - January 19, 2019Mary S. Wilkins, 69, of Waco, died Saturday, January 19, 2019 at her residence. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon, Thursday, January 24, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.