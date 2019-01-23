Mary S. WilkinsOct. 21, 1949 - Jan. 19, 2019Mary Wilkins, 69, of Waco, passed away Saturday, January 19, 2019 at her home.Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Thursday, January 24, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery.Mary Sueland was born October 21, 1949, in DeKalb, to Oliver and Ona Bell Smith. She moved to Waco in 1966. Shortly after her move, she met and married the love of her life, Jerry Wilkins. They were blessed with 51 years together. Mary loved to be outdoors. She enjoyed camping and fishing and loved spending time with her family.Mary was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Lonnie Smith.Survivors include her husband of 51 years, Jerry Wilkins; four children, Melissa Driskell of Waco, Danah Thompson of Waco, and Steve Wilkins and wife, Tiffany of Ciboloa, and daughter/granddaughter Krista Honey of Waco; brother, Bobby Smith of New Boston; sisters, Gail Feagin and Becky Brooks of DeKalb and Sue Barrett of New Boston; eight grandchildren, Blake Driskell, Mark Lowe Jr., Melanie Lowe, Calvin Lowe, Tara Papendorf, Madison Driskell, and Jakob and Emma Wilkins; three great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
