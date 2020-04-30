Jerry Dean Wilkins Oct. 27, 1944 - April 27, 2020 Jerry Wilkins, 75, of Waco, passed away peacefully Monday, April 27, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 1, at Oakwood Cemetery, 2124 South 5th Street, in Waco. Thoughts, memories and more may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com

