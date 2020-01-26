Thelma Wilkerson MotenMarch 14, 1947 - Jan. 22, 2020Thelma Wilkerson Moten passed away January 22, 2020. Services will be 11 a.m., Monday, Jan. 27, at Good Samaritan B. C. Burial at Doris Miller.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
