Madalene WilhelmApril 20, 1921 - Jun. 30, 2018Madalene Wilhelm, age 97, of Gatesville passed away, Saturday, June 30, 2018, surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, July 5, 2018, at First Baptist Church of Gatesville with burial following at Weaver Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 3, 2018, at Scott's Funeral Home in Gatesville.Madalene was born, April 20, 1921, in Coryell County, Texas, to the late John Henry and Rachel Catherine Barefoot Holloway. She was the second youngest and last surviving of 11 children. After graduating from Jonesboro High School, Madalene moved to Dallas and attended Parkland Nursing School. During WWII, she served as a 2LTArmy Nurse from 1943 to 1945 in England. After the war, she married Herschel Wilhelm in 1946 and they farmed together around the Jonesboro area and raised four children.Madalene also worked in various capacities as an RN in Gatesville and the surrounding communities. Her husband passed away in 1976 and she eventually sold the farm and moved into town. Finding faith at a young age, she was very active with First Baptist Church of Gatesville all of her life and she especially enjoyed singing in the choir. She was a well-respected artist whose paintings won many awards and was a founding and long-time member of the Central Texas Watercolor Society.As a child, Madalene never traveled more than a few miles from home. She often dreamed of travelling throughout the world. Eventually, travel she did. Throughout her adult life, she visited over thirty countries and made friends and memories all over the planet. Madalene is remembered fondly by friends and family as a strong, intelligent, elegant, kind, and witty woman who served her country and her community with honor. She is the matriarch and anchor for an ever-expanding posterity. Her memory will forever be held in high regard by those who knew and loved her.Madalene is survived by her children, John August Wilhelm of Austin, Ruthann Laman and husband, Rick of Austin, Katy Mitchell and husband, David of Gatesville, Amy Moore and husband, Gordon of Palestine; eight grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.Memorials may be made to Weaver Chapel Cemetery, 3470 CR 108, Gatesville, TX 76528 or Wood Cemetery, 430 Old Georgetown Rd., Gatesville, TX 76528.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
