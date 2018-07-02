Madalene WilhelmApril 20, 1921 - June 30, 2018Madalene Wilhelm, age 97, of Gatesville passed away, Saturday, June 30, 2018, surrounded by her loving family. Funeral Services will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, July 5, at First Baptist Church of Gatesville, with burial following at Weaver Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, at Scott's Funeral Home.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

