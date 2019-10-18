LaShondra WileyMarch 6, 1974 - Oct.10, 2019LaShondra Wiley, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019. Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m., Friday, October 18, at Serenity Life Celebrations, 112 S. 35th St., in Waco. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 19, at Pleasant Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 1600 E. League Street, in Waco.You may leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.slcwaco.com.

