Clif Wigley
Jan. 2, 1931 - Sept. 14, 2018
E.C. "Clif" Wigley, Jr., 87, passed away Friday, September 14, 2018, in Waco. Funeral services will be 1:00 pm, Monday, September 17, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1301 Hogan Lane, Bellmead, with Pastor Larry Krueger officiating. Interment will follow at Robinson Cemetery. The family will receive visitors 2:00 to 4:00 pm, Sunday, September 16, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco.
Clif was born, January 2, 1931, in Waco, Texas to E. C. "Buster" Wigley, Sr. and Lura Maud Baker Wigley. Clif graduated from Waco High in 1948, and Baylor University in 1957 with a BBA, Accounting Major. He retired from the Veterans Administration Regional Office in 1986 after 22 years of service in various Regional offices with positions that included Financial Manager and Adjudication Rating Board. He served in the U.S. Navy, and thoroughly enjoyed one of his roles as Chief Cook and Bottle Washer on ships for the many servicemen on board. He retired from the U.S. Navy Reserve with over 21 years of service, with medals which included Good Conduct, National Defense Service and Navy Reserve. Clif was baptized and confirmed in the Missouri Synod Lutheran faith at Trinity Lutheran in Waco in 1954. He reaffirmed his faith at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Bellmead in 1990, and was very active in the church until his health began to decline. Even then, he attended the services as he was able to, and always gave God the praise and glory for all his blessings. Clif was an avid Baylor Bear sports fan, especially football and the men's and women's basketball. He was a volunteer fundraiser for the Bear Foundation for several years and was a lifetime member of the Baylor Alumni Association.
Clif was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Tommy and Franklin; and his sister, Nelda Locke. Clif is survived by his wife of 47 years, Annetta; children, Wayne Wigley and wife, Christine, of Hewitt, Charlene Murphree and husband, Mark, of Robinson, Cathy Smith and husband, Danny, of Cedar Park, and Gail Petty and husband, Craig of Austin; along with his stepchildren, Guy Reeves and wife, Noel, of Houston, Lori Reeves of Robinson, and Karen Reeves of Hewitt; as well as his sister, Rose Ann Dawson and husband, Aboy, of Robinson. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews whom he dearly loved.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to his personal doctors, EMS, all the doctors and nurses at Providence Hospital and St. Catherine Care Center during the many times he was admitted, as well as a special thanks to the Reliable Home health nurses, aide, and physical therapists while at home, and the Providence Hospice Place nurses and aides and Dr. Jahrmarkt, all of whom were so attentive to him and the family during his stay.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the St. Paul Lutheran Church Endowment Fund, 1301 Hogan Lane, Waco, TX 76705.
