Teri Jo WigginsMarch 5, 1965 - Jan. 4, 2019Teri Jo (Tennison) Wiggins, age 53, of Ross, passed away Friday, January 4, 2019 in Houston. Funeral Service will be held 10 a.m., Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel in West, with Minister Dannie Archie officiating. Burial will follow at White Rock Cemetery near Ross. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, January 7, 2019 at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel.Teri was born March 5, 1965, in Waco, the daughter of Jimmy and Shirley (Robinson) Tennison. She was a 1983 graduate of West High School and received an associate degree in accounting from McLennan Community College. On May 1, 1999, she was united in marriage to Raymond Wiggins in Ross. Teri worked for Pearson Paint Shop in Waco for over 30 years. She was a lifelong and faithful member of the Elm Mott Church of Christ.Teri enjoyed playing games, working, teaching children's Bible Class, and watching sports, especially the Baylor Lady Bears and Dallas Cowboys. She loved spending time with her family.Teri is survived by her beloved husband of 20 years, Raymond Wiggins of Ross; parents, Jimmy and Shirley Tennison of Ross; daughters, Brandy Michelle Tennison of Ross and Rayann Michelle Wiggins of West; step-daughter, Audra Pruitt and husband, Mike, of Denton; brother, Randy Tennison of Ross; and many cousins, other relatives and friendsIn lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Cancer Society.A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
