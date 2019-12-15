Delores McMullen WigginsDelores McMullen Wiggins passed away on December 12, 2019, at Hillcrest Hospital after a sudden illness. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 17, at Cole Funeral Home in McGregor. Born in Oglesby to Lillian and "Fish" McMullen, she never stated her age, and prefers to keep everyone guessing now!Delores was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was a retired teacher who taught countless students to read, write, and more. She graduated from Oglesby High School and Mary Hardin Baylor.Delores married her high school sweetheart, Hollis Wiggins, in April of 1954. They had four sons, Mark, Ricky, Brad, and Sam. As Hollis moved with his railroad job, Delores and the boys followed, and she obtained teaching jobs in each new location. Once Hollis moved back to Temple with his job, they made Oglesby their home. Delores continued her teaching profession at Troy, which is where she retired.Delores was a talented artist who enjoyed gifting paintings to loved ones and was an avid reader. She was known for her buttermilk pie, banana pudding, and turkey dressing! Delores enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, and frequently hosted gatherings for any celebration. She most recently enjoyed visiting with her loved ones at the annual Thanksgiving lunch at the American Legion Hall in McGregor. Her family is comforted in the memory of a good time with her there. She will be dearly missed.Delores was preceded in death by her husband, Hollis; son, Sam; and brother, Harold Wayne McMullen.She is survived by three sons, Mark Wiggins and wife, Frances, of Garden Ridge, Texas, Ricky Wiggins and wife, Royce Ann, of Eddy, Texas, and Brad Wiggins of China Springs, Texas; grandchildren, Ricky Wiggins and wife, Shana, Laura Wiggins, Holli Fore and husband, Christopher, Kaitlyn McLearen and fiancé, Kevin Martinez, Cora Wiggins, and Sammie Wiggins; and great-grandchildren, Cager, BrynLeigh, and Vivian Wiggins, Max and Kye Martinez. She is also survived by a host of relatives and friends.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the First Baptist Church of Oglesby, 120 College Avenue, Oglesby, Texas 76561.
