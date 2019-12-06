Helen WiethornApril 19, 1924 - December 3, 2019Helen (Quebe) Wiethorn, of McGregor, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, in Waco, Texas. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, December 6, 2019, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home, 8220 Woodway Drive, Waco, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Church.Interment will follow at McGregor Cemetery.For those desiring, the family has suggested memorials may be given to Zion Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 156, McGregor, TX 76657.

