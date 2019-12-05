Helen WiethornApril 19, 1924 - Dec. 3, 2019Helen (Quebe) Wiethorn, of McGregor, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, in Waco. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, December 6, 2019, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home, 8220 Woodway Drive, in Waco, TX. Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Church. Interment will follow at McGregor Cemetery.Helen was born on April 19, 1924, in McGregor, Texas, the daughter of Henry and Bertha (Vahrenkamp) Quebe. She attended school in McGregor, graduating in 1941. She was married to Alfred Wiethorn in a double wedding with her twin sister on November 24, 1945 at Zion Lutheran Church in McGregor. Alfred and Helen shared their lives together for 67 years with love and affection.Helen was a lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Church and was active as a Sunday School teacher, was a member of the Women of the Church, and served as an officer. She also served on the Altar Guild and sang in the Church Choir for many years. In her youth, she was active in the Luther League youth group holding several offices.Helen resided in the McGregor area all her life. She was a homemaker and enjoyed traveling, gardening, and helping her husband on the farm. She loved her family, church and music. During the time her children were in school, she was involved in the PTA.She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred, on December 22, 2012. Also preceding her in death was her twin sister, Hazel Weiss, and sister, Mildred Engelbrecht.She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Lillard; sons, Curtis (Neta) Wiethorn, Kenneth (Tami) Wiethorn; sister-in-law, Carol Wiethorn; brother-in-law, Lou Engelbrecht; grandchildren, David (Tammy) Lillard, Dana (Bryan) Essex, Kevin Lillard, Tammy (Jason) Lewis, Ronnie (Kristi) Wiethorn, Micheal (Penny) Wiethorn, Ryan (Catherine) Wiethorn, Clark (Celia) Wiethorn, and Lance (Katherine) Wiethorn; and 16 great-grandchildren.For those desiring, the family has suggested memorials may be given to Zion Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 156, McGregor, TX 76657.
