Gus Wiethorn
Sept. 21, 1927 - March 17, 2020
Gus Wiethorn of Waco, a long time McGregor resident, passed away Tuesday morning, March 17, 2020, at the age of 92. The family will be hosting a memorial service at 10:00 a.m., Friday, March 20, at Zion Lutheran Church, 503 W. Sixth Street in McGregor with Pastor Bill Snappenfield officiating. A private committal service will be in McGregor Cemetery.
Mr. Wiethorn was born Sept. 21, 1927, in Crawford, Texas, the son of the late Gus Wiethorn, Sr. and Minnie Fredericke (Witt) Wiethorn, and was a 1944 graduate of McGregor High School.
Gus was employed by the Veterans Administration from April 10, 1945, until Dec. 30, 1983. He began his career at the VA Hospital in Waco and retired from the VA hospital in Houston. During the Korean Conflict, Gus served his country in the Army. On June 4, 1948, he married the love of his life, Joyce Faye Hennig, in McGregor, Texas.
In Mr. Wiethorn's earlier years and after retirement, he enjoyed fishing and thoroughly enjoyed working and fishing with Buddy Hennig.
Preceding him in death was a brother, Daniel Wiethorn; and a sister, LaVerne Wiethorn.
Survivors include his wife of seventy-one years, Joyce Wiethorn; a daughter, Cindy King; a grandson, Brady King and wife, Dana; a granddaughter, Lyndsey Symank; a great-grandson, Case Symank; two great-granddaughters, Jami Symank and Ryan King.
For those desiring, the family has suggested Zion Lutheran church, P.O. Box 156, McGregor, Texas 76657, for memorial contributions.
